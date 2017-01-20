Stolen home returned to owners
Two storms will impact Kingman through the weekend

Sports

No. 4 Flagstaff narrowly escapes Lee Williams

Lee Williams traveled to Flagstaff Wednesday to make up a game originally scheduled for Jan. 13.

January 20, 2017

Opinions

Editorial cartoon: Inauguration Day: Jan. 20, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Inauguration Day: Jan. 20, 2017

January 20, 2017

Features

Just shake my head and move on

Sometimes we just have to shake our head and move on.

January 20, 2017

Milestones

The Lingenfelter Nursing Assistant Graduates

Introducing the most recent graduates of the Nursing Assistants class at the Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care.

January 1, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: William 'Bill' Anderson

William E. Anderson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Kingman, Arizona, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

January 20, 2017

Community Calendar
SAT
21
Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop
830 N. Evans St.
SAT
28
Audition Day for Film ‘Drafted 2035’
Antares Art
MON
06
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
MON
13
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
MON
20
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
