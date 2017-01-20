Sports
No. 4 Flagstaff narrowly escapes Lee Williams
Lee Williams traveled to Flagstaff Wednesday to make up a game originally scheduled for Jan. 13.January 20, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Inauguration Day: Jan. 20, 2017
Editorial cartoon: Inauguration Day: Jan. 20, 2017January 20, 2017
Features
Just shake my head and move on
Sometimes we just have to shake our head and move on.January 20, 2017
Milestones
The Lingenfelter Nursing Assistant Graduates
Introducing the most recent graduates of the Nursing Assistants class at the Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care.January 1, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: William 'Bill' Anderson
William E. Anderson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Kingman, Arizona, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.January 20, 2017