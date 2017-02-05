KPD: Man flees police 'for fun,' strikes officer
Kingman Crossing facing funding mystery

Sports

What’s your Super Bowl pick?

We asked the area coaches and athletic diretors which team will win the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LI.

February 5, 2017

Opinions

Editorial cartoon: Feb. 5, 2017

February 5, 2017

Features

Ambient Edge Cares

Every quarter, Ambient Edge presents a check to local charities for our “We Care” program.

February 5, 2017

Milestones

Wedding: Taylor M. Pennington & Paige F. Barrios

Taylor M. Pennington and Paige F. Barrios were married Oct. 1, 2016 at Praise Chapel with Pastor John Pool officiating.

January 29, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: George Robert Solomon

George Robert Solomon was the man who chose to show up for every broken bone, every chance to coach softball, every chance to go camping or fishing, every broken heart and every scraped knee.

February 5, 2017

Community Calendar
MON
06
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
MON
13
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
MON
20
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
THU
23
AAED’s Northern Economic Development Regional Symposium to Address ‘Economic and Community Benefits
Stoneridge Golf Clubhouse
MON
27
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
View More...
