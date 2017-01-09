Mohave County gets share of $3.6 million grant ...
Introducing 2017’s First Baby

Sports

Vols’ boys and girls soccer coaches bid adieu

As the clock ticked down and the Lee Williams boys’ soccer team jogged to the sidelines to shake hands with the Flagstaff players after losing Thursday night 4-1, Volunteers soccer coach Gabe Otero talked to his players and then let the players talk to and hug athletic trainer Jess Brinkerhoff.

January 9, 2017

Opinions

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 9, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 9, 2017

January 9, 2017

Features

You have to be a fan to appreciate ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’

The Underworld franchise, which can best be described as the love child of “The Matrix” and an Anne Rice novel, has released its newest addition with “Blood Wars.”

January 9, 2017

Milestones

The Lingenfelter Nursing Assistant Graduates

Introducing the most recent graduates of the Nursing Assistants class at the Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care.

January 1, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Norris

Gary Norris, 76, passed into God’s hands in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2016 from cancer.

January 8, 2017

KDMiner Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Smart Buyer
Kingman Smart Buyer
Smart Buyer
Kingman Smart Buyer
Veterans Special Section: Honoring All Who Served
Kingman Parks & Rec Fall Activity Guide
Meet Your Merchant special section



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
TUE
10
Master Gardeners Workshop
Mohave County Extension Office
THU
12
Free Hepatitis/HIV Screening
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services
SAT
14
Fuel Tank Art Contest with Mother Road Harley
Mother Road Harley-Davidson
View More...
+ Submit Event