Sports
Verville covets elusive state title
Lee Williams’ senior wrestler Nic Verville’s single purpose this season is to win a state championship.February 1, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017
Editorial cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017February 1, 2017
Features
Run, Forrest, er ... Robla, Run!
Honk if you see him, or join if you want. Marathon runner Rob Pope, 38, of Liverpool, England, is making a trek across America – Forrest Gump-style.February 1, 2017
Milestones
Wedding: Taylor M. Pennington & Paige F. Barrios
Taylor M. Pennington and Paige F. Barrios were married Oct. 1, 2016 at Praise Chapel with Pastor John Pool officiating.January 29, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Juan Casal
On Jan. 28, 2017, at the age of 79, Juan Jose Casal’s journey here ended. He peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and is now reunited with his wife, partner and friend of 32 years, Shirley Ann Casal.February 1, 2017