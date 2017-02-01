It's time for a serious talk about water: well ...
KAHS graduate Chinyere shines at UA; headed to ...

Sports

Verville covets elusive state title

Lee Williams’ senior wrestler Nic Verville’s single purpose this season is to win a state championship.

February 1, 2017

Opinions

Editorial cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017

February 1, 2017

Features

Run, Forrest, er ... Robla, Run!

Honk if you see him, or join if you want. Marathon runner Rob Pope, 38, of Liverpool, England, is making a trek across America – Forrest Gump-style.

February 1, 2017

Milestones

Wedding: Taylor M. Pennington & Paige F. Barrios

Taylor M. Pennington and Paige F. Barrios were married Oct. 1, 2016 at Praise Chapel with Pastor John Pool officiating.

January 29, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: Juan Casal

On Jan. 28, 2017, at the age of 79, Juan Jose Casal’s journey here ended. He peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and is now reunited with his wife, partner and friend of 32 years, Shirley Ann Casal.

February 1, 2017

KDMiner Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Smart Buyer
Kingman Smart Buyer
Veterans Special Section: Honoring All Who Served
Kingman Parks & Rec Fall Activity Guide
Meet Your Merchant special section
Click here to place a local Kingman event


Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
THU
02
4 Chaplains Service
American Legion Post 14
FRI
03
Backyard Grapevine Pruning
Outdoors
FRI
03
Wyatt Earp: Life on the Frontier
Lee Williams H.S. Auditorium
FRI
03
Wyatt Earp: Life on the Frontier
Lee Williams H.S. Auditorium
MON
06
AARP Tax-Aide FREE Tax Service
Suddenlink Community Center Bullhead City
View More...
+ Submit Event