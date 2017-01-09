Sports
Vols’ boys and girls soccer coaches bid adieu
As the clock ticked down and the Lee Williams boys’ soccer team jogged to the sidelines to shake hands with the Flagstaff players after losing Thursday night 4-1, Volunteers soccer coach Gabe Otero talked to his players and then let the players talk to and hug athletic trainer Jess Brinkerhoff.January 9, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 9, 2017
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 9, 2017January 9, 2017
Features
You have to be a fan to appreciate ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’
The Underworld franchise, which can best be described as the love child of “The Matrix” and an Anne Rice novel, has released its newest addition with “Blood Wars.”January 9, 2017
Milestones
The Lingenfelter Nursing Assistant Graduates
Introducing the most recent graduates of the Nursing Assistants class at the Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care.January 1, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Gary Norris
Gary Norris, 76, passed into God’s hands in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2016 from cancer.January 8, 2017