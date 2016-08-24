America has turned its back on God’s declared laws. We as God’s people are sitting back and doing nothing while our country and freedoms are being taken away. We have an election soon for a new leader. The Democratic Party for 2017 wants to continue Obama policies, health care, new gun laws, climate change, shut down coal mining, oil and gas drilling. Hillary Clinton is backed by George Soros and New World Order advocates.
On April 23, Hillary Clinton in a speech stated “Religious beliefs must be changed by government force if necessary” (Women’s World Summit). Her honesty is much in doubt. Your complete control is what the government wants.
We the people were first registered with our government through Social Security. God’s people fought against it because of Bible prophecy.
The first cards stated: “For Social Security purposes, not for identification.” I still have my original.
We are now going to be fitted with a computer chip in your right hand or forehead (middle of 2017). It’s for your safety and security, of course. Sounds great doesn’t it?
No more missing children or other people as they will be able to track you by satellite. It does however have a problem.
If you swear allegiance to the government body through it, you will be rejected by God. It’s also the “Mark of the Beast”. Know your party’s plans for the future, but vote.
It may be your last chance for voting for a free America.
I pray that God will forgive us for what we have allowed to happen to the greatest country on Earth.
Donald L. Caesar
Kingman
RR 1 day, 21 hours ago
Good grief, to live life in a perpetual stupor, how sad.
HwyRover 1 day, 21 hours ago
Always fascinating to see quotes (“Religious beliefs must be changed by government force if necessary” Women’s World Summit) attributed to Mrs Clinton at a non-existent forum. Mrs Clinton has spoken many times at the annual “Women in the World Summit” and her constant message since 1995 has been, “Human's rights are women's rights and women's rights are human rights” as a constant reminder of the value of women in society.
Social Security has been a savior for millions of elderly Americans allowing them, along with Medicare, to have a safety net for both their health and economic well-being. To somehow make a connection that providing for the elderly somehow goes against God’s will is, at the very least, surprising.
An extensive search turned up nothing regarding the embedding of “chips” in the foreheads, hands, or any other part of the human anatomy in 2017. Any such “program” would be massively expensive and require billions, if not trillions of dollars to implement. What was found was the following, “The claims are conspiracy theory nonsense. The 2007 NBC report suggested microchips might be used in the future to record a person's medical data in case of emergency. It did not state or even imply that all citizens would be mandatorily micro-chipped. This is just the latest incarnation of a long running and utterly absurd conspiracy theory that claims - without a shred of credible evidence - that various governments were intent on forcibly micro-chipping their citizens in order to control them.”
The final comment about our nation being, “…the greatest country on Earth,” is indeed accurate and if you believe that salient fact then you must reject the Republican nominee because he insists that ours is not a great nation.
kdmineruser1 1 day, 9 hours ago
It is not a great nation, when a majority electorate seems to be headed towards electing a corrupt, lying socialist to lead our country!
HwyRover 17 hours, 45 minutes ago
Anyone who feels our nation is not great because they do not favor a candidate chosen by the majority of voters needs to seriously consider moving to another nation. Our nation always has been, currently is and always will be great – despite efforts by conservative/obstructionists to destroy it. True Americans will see that they fail – again.
Axel 1 day, 21 hours ago
In response to another letter recently, I wrote that the Founding Fathers' actual beleifs were not entirely clear to me. That is still true. Several of the most prominent made Biblical references, while Washington D.C.'s original layout matched mystic Masonic obsessions. Even the "In God We Trust" on the currency is explained in Albert Pike's writings as meaning "In Lucifer we Trust", to bring about that "Nuevo Ordo Seclorum" thingy - the New World Order you may have heard about, the current version of which has a huge swath of us Useless Eaters being disappeared while the predatory elites survive in that $24 trillion undergound network they've been constructing.
So Mr. Caesar is basically on the right track. And just so long as you have nothing to divulge about the Clintons, and stay out of elevators and don't take walks late at night, feel free to write future letters - until a judge rules that an officer's discretion replaces your inalienable rights.
Wildrose 1 day, 17 hours ago
Mr. Caesar is right and NBC did make a report about chips in Americans in 2017. It is in Obamacare and HR 4872, Page 1014A. Virginia legislation is in the process to stop it from happening. Believe it's called the National Medical Device Registry Class II device and it passed. I will do extensive research on it when I have time and write on it. I already know it is inevitable that it will happen since the book of Revelation tells us it will.
Funny, the chips are designed to show "Am I who I say I am" and yet, the liberals fight with all their might to keep picture ID's out of voting so they can continue to throw elections.
And Hillary - talk about the elephant in the room. Everything the woman does is corrupt, against the law, bilking others for her own enhancement, letting people die, putting down women BIll had affairs with and yet,watch the libs on TV and they completely ignore the fact she has spent 25 years doing this along with Bill. It's unbelievable!!!
Rush says there is something big Hillary is hiding. I agree. Something so big it will take her all the way down. The sooner the better. As far as being for women, the two babies she aborted could have been women.
HwyRover 1 day, 13 hours ago
Using Limbaugh, a well-known drug addict, as a source is a bad move - always. As to "Something...big" that would be Trump refusing to show the American People his tax returns - what is he hiding? He even stated that not showing tax returns was a "disqualifier" when Willard Romney did it, so why won't he release his tax returns?.
As to the 2007 comment from NBC regarding chips I will cut 'n' paste from my comment above, "The 2007 NBC report suggested microchips MIGHT be used in the future to record a person's medical data in case of emergency. It did not state or even imply that all citizens would be mandatorily micro-chipped." And that is what the ACA references without any right-wing spin.
As to Bill Clinton's actions those are actually no one's business and if Mrs Clinton has looked beyond the issue by forgiving him then "good Chrisitans" should hold her up as a symbol of a person willing to save her marriage through forgiveness. If someone is upset about infidelities they should be massively pissed at Trump and his record of cheating.
Would it be possible for an explanation of Mrs Clinton "breaking the law" and if so why has she not been indicted, tried, convicted and jailed? For three decades the right has attacked this woe with venom and yet been able to prove nothing.
Invective that actually lacks any actual substance is pointless.
InformedIndependent 21 hours, 18 minutes ago
Rose, you really need to step away from those emails and memes, I am telling you seriously. That was debunked so long ago, it is ridiculous. Your first clue on it was that the date kept changing. That "Republican Bubble" must be suffocating at times!
RH 1 day, 16 hours ago
You cannot dictate religious beliefs in America, much as government cannot establish a state religion, our fore fathers were wise, they came from countries where state religions existed, speaking ill of a state religion got you tortured into a heretic confession, then they burned you at the stake as a heretic to save your soul! This person writing this letter is someone who would have fit well into another time, country not America! No one is going to dictate how you worship, but you cannot impose your belief on anyone else, which this person obviously is upset about that distinction!
Diogenes_Lantern 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Actually it is bass-ackwards. We didn't turn our backs on god. If there is such a creature, he/she/it turned their backs on us. That mythical god gave us the 20th century which was wall-to-wall war including two world wars and one very long cold one. Then she set fire to the country with 9/11. If there is a god, he/she/it is a reall #$@$%^@$#Y ball of grease.