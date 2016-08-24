KINGMAN – Customers will begin paying higher rates for electricity Sept. 1, including a basic service charge of $15 for most residential customers, under updated rates approved Aug. 11 by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The average bill of residential customers with typical usage are expected to increase by about $4 per month, according to UniSource Energy Services. The increase will cover the cost of new energy resources and other facilities necessary to support safe, reliable service, according to UES.

Back in April, around 250 people showed up at the Mohave County Auditorium before the ACC to voice their displeasure on the then-proposed price hike.

There is also another change: New pricing plans, which will be instituted no later than March, will give residential and small commercial customers four options: a traditional rate; a demand rate; a time-of-use (TOU) rate and a TOU demand rate. The TOU plans charge more for energy consumption during peak usage periods.Demand rates combine lower kilowatt charges with a demand charge based on a customer’s highest hourly energy use.

Customers who choose a TOU or demand rate will pay reduced basic service charges of $12, an incentive designed to encourage the use of the new pricing plans.

It’s possible for some customers to lower their bill if they don’t use much energy during peak periods, according to Joe Barrios, UES supervisor of media relations & regulatory communications.

“The ACC has acknowledged the need for modern rates that more fairly and accurately recover our service costs,” said David G. Hutchens, president and CEO of UES.

“We look forward to making additional changes that promote our investment in cost-effective renewable energy resources while providing more equitable, affordable rates for all our customers,” said Hutchens.

Angry customer

Kingman resident Betty Wright, 87 and single, wouldn’t use the word “affordable” after looking at her bill for the last month, a $242 whopper.

“I think it’s ridiculous for four different delivery charges and all the extra charges,” said Wright, who is hooked up to an oxygen delivery system 24 hours a day in her 1,680-square-foot home on Lass Avenue, where she has lived for the last eight years.

“I’m on Social Security, which many more are in this town,” said Wright. “This is just ridiculous to charge that much.

“I think something should be stopped, and I think the commission for utilities should be looked into because this is not right. It’s greedy as far as I’m concerned.”

When asked what she would like to tell the management of UES, Wright replied, “I’d like to be able to tell them where to put that bill. And the sun doesn’t shine there.”

CARES program offers help

Some of the new electric rates include expanded discounts for limited-income customers who participate in UES’s CARES program. The total annual assistance will double to about $1.3 million, according to UES. More details on the program can be found at uesaz.com.

With the new pricing plans, UES will be sending information and be posting on its website to educate customers, according to Barrios.

UES provides electric service to approximately 93,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz Counties. The company also provides natural gas to approximately 150,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona. To learn more, visit uesaz.com.

UES and its parent company, UNS Energy, are subsidiaries of Fortis Inc., which owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean.