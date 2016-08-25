KINGMAN (AP) – Authorities say human remains found recently in the Arizona Strip area have been identified as those of a Utah man who was reported missing in June.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death remains undetermined for 30-year-old David Corey Heisler of Santa Clara, but it could be a homicide.

They say the case remains active as a joint investigation with the Santa Clara Police Department.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives on Thursday responded to a call of human remains found in the desert in the Mount Trumbull area by a federal Bureau of Land Management officer.

The county medical examiner’s office recovered the human remains and transported them to the Lake Havasu City Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday and the identity was determined through medical records.