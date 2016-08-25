GOLDEN VALLEY – A VA Vet Center satellite office in Golden Valley will hold an open house Friday from noon to 3 p.m.

Representatives from the Lake Havasu Vet Center will provide free counseling to eligible veterans of all wars.

“There are certain criteria,” said spokeswoman Alexis Stewart. “If they don’t meet the criteria, we’ll refer them to appropriate services.”

There will also be counseling for military sexual trauma, bereavement (including family members), marriage and family support, PTSD and substance abuse education as well as employment counseling, guidance and referrals. On site medical and financial referrals can further help veterans get the services that they need.

DUI counseling and education is provided in conjunction with the Kingman Veterans Treatment Court.

“They may even be referred to community resources,” Stewart said.

Utilities and housing fall into that category.

“Based on their needs, we’ll get them referred to get them the care they need,” Stewart said.



The open house is at 4225 Hwy. 68, Suite G in Golden Valley For more information contact Stewart at 928-565-7785.