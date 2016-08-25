Birthdays: Blake Lively, 29; Tim Burton, 58; Elvis Costello, 62; Sean Connery, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remember past difficulties before you put yourself in a similar situation. Do your best to move forward. Take care of your health and well-being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face opposition if you are too open regarding your plans. Work toward your goals secretively, and when you have everything in place, make a strategic move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will swell up, causing you to make poor choices. Refuse to let anyone rope you into doing something you’ll regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Secrets will lead to suspicion. Keep your plans in the open and offer incentives to those whom you think might pose a problem. Delays while traveling can be expected.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your rightful place at the front of the line. Offer your enthusiasm and expertise, and your popularity will grow. It’s best not to promise what you can’t deliver.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your feelings to yourself and your emotions under control. Now is not the time to start an argument.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your past experiences to deal with what’s unfolding right in front of you. Be aggressive in your pursuits, and don’t put up with any nonsense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get emotional over money or legal matters. Stay on top of contract negotiations and don’t allow anyone to slip something past you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do your own thing. If you try to work alongside others, it may be difficult to bring your plans to completion. Emotional manipulation is apparent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may want to help, but be careful not to let anyone take advantage of you. Emotional manipulation may be used to get you involved in something you know little about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Muster the courage to take on any pressing personal matters. If you don’t like something, it’s best to share your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your temper will be tested and your motives will be questioned. Consider what is working in your life and what isn’t, and make the necessary adjustments.