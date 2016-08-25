No wonder Trump has Lawrence Kudlow as an economic adviser. In his Aug. 12 column here in the Miner, Kudlow makes as many misstatements as the GOP blowhard candidate does in a week. Esteemed economists and history prove that tax cuts do not stimulate the economy or create jobs.
US tax rates are the lowest of capitalist nations, and many large US multinationals pay NO TAX on their foreign income.
George W. cut them further during his reign, increasing the US deficit at the same time. Still under W.’s watch we entered the sharpest recession since 1932.
History also shows that tax incentives result in large US corporations buying other companies, then FIRING workers, made redundant by mergers. Kudlow also blows hot air about tax rates on the rich.
The top 10 percent of the wealthiest Americans can afford tax free municipal bonds for income, and if they choose, income from their real estate offset by generous depreciation deductions.
Here is the punch line: The last time Trump released his tax return, it showed he paid NO income tax, just like the multinationals.
Mike Lipskin
Kingman
Comments
HwyRover 22 hours, 30 minutes ago
Some excellent points that still demand the following question be asked of Trump each time he shows up in public - Why won't you release your Tax returns? You claimed that Willard Romney's reluctance to do so was a "disqualifier" in his run for the presidency. What are you hiding?
Freedom928 22 hours, 11 minutes ago
Wow! What is it about Trump's income tax return that gets the left so wound up? Is it because he has generated so much business and has some good accountants who know how to take advantage of tax write off's or is it simply because he does quite well financially due to all his hard work over the years? Have they forgotten about the tens of thousands of people he has employed who pay taxes and earn a good living?
This particular writer appears to hold a special animosity toward Donald Trump due to his earned wealth which implies he should not be able to keep his own money and should be giving it those who have done nothing to earn it. I must wonder what he thinks of george soros who has spent hundreds of millions to subvert our political system and he isn't even an American citizen. I hope he believes soros should have a warrant out for his arrest as I do.
This writer might want to ponder the words of Margret Thatcher; "The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money".
Socialism has never worked anywhere it has been tried. It only works on paper because people being people will inevitably become corrupt and vote themselves money from the public coffers. This is in fact the entire basis of the lib-prog movement. Keep the poor people poor and living off the taxpayer money and voting democrat to keep them in power instead of using those funds to help the poor get educated and learn trades so they can earn their own money which means they will have skin in the game and be a taxpayer instead of a tax taker.
HwyRover 13 hours, 18 minutes ago
Actually what "gets the left so wound up," is that Trump claimed Willard Romney’s reluctance to release is tax returns was a “disqualifier” for Romney’s presidential aspirations. So there is something very fishy about Trump now refusing to show his returns by using bald-faced lies positing that he “cannot” show them.
Also the release of his tax returns would most liked reveal that he is nowhere near as wealthy as he claims, that he has zero charitable donations and is thoroughly entrenched with Russian oligarchs.
Then there is the curious fact that he is debt by millions and million of dollars to the state bank of Communist China. Were Obama to have financed his home with a loan from Communist China the conservative/obstructionists would be screaming, “Off with his head?”
So the question still remains, why won’t Trump release his tax returns? What is hiding?
chuckbakercz 21 hours, 50 minutes ago
I have no idea where you get your information but your second paragraph is totally wrong. Pew Research found the USA has the third highest corporate tax rate. See below:
"The United States has the third highest general top marginal corporate income tax rate in the world at 39.1 percent, exceeded only by Chad and the United Arab Emirates. The worldwide average top corporate income tax rate is 22.6 percent (30.6 percent weighted by GDP)".
As for companies paying no taxes on foreign earnings that is also totally false. Companies pay taxes where they earn income. American companies pay the difference between foreign and USA taxes if they repatriate their foreign earnings. Most leave the money overseas and use it for international development. That's why some folks want a repatriation holiday so the capital comes back here to be invested.