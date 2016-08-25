KINGMAN – Mohave County ranked sixth in Arizona in affordability of used cars in an analysis by Autolist.com.

The study, which drew on more than 72 million vehicles and 4.5 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide, showed that used vehicles in Mohave County were on average $286 above the state average.

The top five most affordable counties were Maricopa ($141 below the state average); Pinal ($63 below); Graham ($69 above); Santa Cruz ($176 above); and Pima ($209 above).Following Mohave County were Coconino ($629 above the state average); Cochise ($641 above); Yuma ($1,027 above); Navajo ($1,050 above), Gila ($1,329 above); and Yavapai ($1,532 above). There were no numbers for Apache, Greenlee and La Paz counties.

San Francisco-based Autolist.com works with hundreds of partners with listings of vehicles for sale and then aggregates them. The company is basically a search engine for new and used cars and works similarly to how Kayak.com works in the travel business, said Alex Klein, vice president of Data Science at Autolist.com.

When asked if rural areas were generally more expensive for buying new and used cars, Klein said they tend to be. Major metropolitan areas “tend to be lower and rural areas are higher” because of a higher dealer density, where more dealers and more competition keep prices lower, said Klein. Manufacturer presence and geography demands also figure in to prices.

The higher prices for Mohave County doesn’t cover all vehicles. The study shows that the Cadillac SRX was the most affordable vehicle here, with prices $1,325 below the state average.

Other vehicles in the most affordable category in the county included Ford F-250 Super Duty ($1,324 below the state average); Nissan Titan ($953 below); BMW 3 Series ($912 below); and Ford Explorer ($883 below).

There is an opportunity for residents to save hundreds – and possibly thousands – of dollars by taking advantage of geographic differences in used vehicle prices.

Klein said he didn’t want his company’s data to “attack” dealers. The goal, he said, is to empower people buying vehicles with useful information.