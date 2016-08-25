KINGMAN – The cause of a fire that scorched a fuel depot near the Kingman Airport earlier this month is still being investigated.

Crews from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department battled flames for more than an hour at Musket Corporation Bulk Transfer Fueling Terminal at the Kingman Industrial Park Aug. 4.

“We are evaluating human error or part issue,” said NACFD Chief Pat Moore.

An NACFD investigator is waiting on statements from Musket Corporation employees, more specifically the driver of the fuel tanker that was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.



“The driver will not be providing an interview or statement based on advice from his attorney,” Moore said.

The terminal handles ethanol and biodiesel fuel for transport both by truck and rail.

Kealey Dorian, spokeswoman for Love’s Travel Stop – which owns Musket, a trading and logistics firm – said they’re working with investigators to determine an exact cause of the fire.

The terminal is currently not operating and Dorian said there is no timeline to get the depot back to operational capability. Employees are still on site and helping with cleanup effort.

“We’re trying our best to keep them on while we work through this,” she said.