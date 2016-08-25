Photo by JC Amberlyn.
Lee Williams High’s Khori Cobanovich, left, and Sidney Clark demonstrate one of the reasons for playing a scrimmage prior to the start of the regular season. Scrimmages are a great way to work out any communication problems, as when Cobanovich and Clark both went after the ball playing at Kingman Wednesday.
Practice may not always make perfect, but it can come close.
The scrimmage means the regular season is right around the corner.
Lee Williams and Kingman Academy open their seasons Tuesday, and Kingman plays its first match next Wednesday.
