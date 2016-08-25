Even as a guy who won’t release his tax returns, Donald Trump has become America’s leading crime fighter.
He doesn’t want people to know how much money he makes or how much he pays in taxes or how much he gives to charity.
Other presidents have had no trouble with this. As Fox News’ Chris Wallace said May 15, “every Republican nominee since Richard Nixon, who at one time was under an audit, has released their tax returns.”
True, Nixon did not release his returns until after he was re-elected (he was a crook, not an idiot), but that was more than Trump has released.
Such Democrats as Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders released their tax returns. True, Hillary is in a big controversy because she tried to keep some government emails confidential. As far as we know, she committed no crime in doing so. But some are now acting as if she stole the “Mona Lisa.”
Trump thundered Monday that we need an immediate investigation of the Clinton Foundation by a special prosecutor. I don’t have any problem with this. But let’s have a special prosecutor investigate Trump’s tax returns at the same time.
Because fair is fair, right?
Trump has assembled a new inner circle because he ran over the previous one in his bus. Then he backed up and ran over the inner circle again. The inner circle has written a nice little stump speech for Trump. It is short, powerful and punchy. And it is on a teleprompter in case he loses his place, which he often seems to do.
So the Republicans now have a candidate. They have an inner circle. They have a punchy stump speech. And now they just need one more thing: an audience dopey enough to believe it all.
“Give me a chance,” Trump begs at every speech. “What the hell do you have to lose?” If you are a minority in America, you are probably living a life of desperate misery and hopeless poverty, Trump says. So why not take a risk by voting for Trump? How could he make things worse?
In reality, being a minority member in America does not condemn you to a life of misery or poverty. But in Trump’s world, a world in which he rubs elbows only with those minority members who cut his lawn and serve him hors d’oeuvres, minorities live in an underclass from which they cannot escape.
Trump has run the Miss Universe pageant, which has given him incredible insight into other cultures.
At his presidential announcement speech on June 16, 2015, Trump said: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. ... They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with (them). They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
At least 16 other Republicans ran for president in this election cycle. Some, I assume, are good people. But when a candidate won’t even show you his tax returns, doesn’t that seem a little suspicious?
Which brings us back to crime and Trump’s new mantra: “Give me a chance. What the hell do you have to lose?
Hillary? She “lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on ISIS,” Trump claims.
“To defeat crime and radical Islamic terrorism in our country, to win trade in our country, you need tremendous physical and mental strength and stamina,” says Trump. “Hillary Clinton doesn’t have that strength and stamina.”
How does he know? He doesn’t. He is not a doctor. And Clinton’s doctor has given her a complete bill of health.
Trump’s doctor since 1980 has been Harold Bornstein, and he gave Trump a glowing, though oddly worded, statement of health.
Bornstein, a gastroenterologist, examined Trump and wrote, “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”
How does he know that? How could he possibly go back in time and determine that? He couldn’t. It’s all just nuttiness. It’s all just politics.
“I do feel sometimes like this campaign has entered into an alternative universe,” Clinton said Monday.
I think we all know how she feels.
Comments
Freedom928 22 hours, 27 minutes ago
Let's see if I get this right. This author thinks Trump should release his tax returns to the public although there has never been a requirement for any Presidential candidate to so and it's illegal to demand it. Interesting.
Then this author goes on to say all hillary did was use a private server for her email as if that's her only crime yet conveniently forgets about her hiding thousands of email correspondence which is the property of the people; not hers to do whatever she wants to. If she wanted to separate her private email and her government email she could have easily done that with a simple Gmail account for private email and used the government secured servers in place just for keeping government communications private. A homemade server tucked away in a bathroom closet is NOT secure and has probably been hacked by every country who wanted to look to see what highly confidential and secret email was being circulated that included the Sec of State.
Although the FBI director said there was no intent to commit a crime; that was a blatant lie and in fact our laws concerning keeping secret email secured requires everyone who uses them to go through a special class so they understand they are in fact held liable for mishandling them like HR clinton did. No intent is required for a guilty verdict which Director Comey did say she was guilty of being grossly negligent, or was that inept, or was that incompetent, or did she simply bypass security laws because it was inconvenient for her thus exposing the USA to its enemies. I would call that intent therefor she is, was, and always will be guilty of many crimes and we haven't even talked about the clinton foundation money laundering scheme or as many call it; the clinton crime syndicate' pay to play operation which used her position as SoS to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars for their coffers. They don't own 3 mansion's on their government retirement pay. That would not pay for even one of them.
Also, after all the information available now about clinton's health, anyone who believes she is remotely healthy is highly naive. I will be polite and not expound on the details of her poor health but it's all out there for anyone who wants to find out; not least is her brain injury which affects a person's ability to reason and think properly. Certainly not someone who should be in any position of authority or operate any machinery such as driving a car. She did prove, on late night TV, she could open a pickle jar though so she's not completely worthless. If she wasn't such a criminal and liar; I would have a great deal of empathy for her as she goes through the last stage of her life so incapacitated in so many ways. The adult diapers are a nice touch though...
HwyRover 17 hours, 35 minutes ago
No matter how the conservative/obstructionists attempt to spin the issue away, the question (i.e. elephant in the room) is still - Why won't Trump Release his tax returns? What is he hiding?
RH 15 hours, 52 minutes ago
This audit might be more than mere tax evasion, $25,000 given to a republican attorney general of Florida before she "dismisses the Florida law suits against his Trump University" ad this to the videos of him bragging he never gave money unless he got something in return, alleged loans to Chinese banks, Russian Oligarchs, which might be understandable he has filed 6 USA bankruptcies, stiffing the banks, stiffing his creditors, workers, contractors so he might have to seek outside the USA loans. He does out source his products to foreign cheap labor, no surprise he knows how men like him have been exporting jobs to foreign lands as well, now we read he is tied to Bannon a white supremacist/white nationalist fancy words for a less than stellar human being, his pal David Duke the Ku Klux Klansmen in a suit is ecstatic at Trumps nomination, everyone knows Trump was sued and paid damages for not renting to blacks, has run a campaign appealing to the lowest human nature in our society, the angriest who blame everyone non-white for their woes! Strom Thurmond tried this tactic in 1948, Wallace & Goldwater in 1960's, the folks excited about Trump today many do not even know these names!!!
OlderNWiser 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
OK so ya hate Trump and ya hate Hillary. Before ya figgure out which one ya hates more ya might just look at what their parties stand for. Either one of them, along with most voters pin on personality. In other words you are skimming the hairs and swallowing the elephant.