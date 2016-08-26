f

Events for police K-9 Amigo today, Saturday

  • Originally Published: August 26, 2016 6 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – A group that supports law enforcement will have a fundraising booth at the Kingman Police Department from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in honor of K-9 Officer Amigo, who died last Saturday after complications from heat exhaustion.

    Arizona Going Blue will have memorial T-shirts and decals as well as other items. Cash, checks (made out to the KPD) and credit/debit cards are accepted.

    All proceeds will go to the KPD. Those who wish can go inside the KPD building to make a donation directly.

    A memorial service for Amigo is at noon Saturday at Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank St. The public is invited.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.