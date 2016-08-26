KINGMAN – A group that supports law enforcement will have a fundraising booth at the Kingman Police Department from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in honor of K-9 Officer Amigo, who died last Saturday after complications from heat exhaustion.

Arizona Going Blue will have memorial T-shirts and decals as well as other items. Cash, checks (made out to the KPD) and credit/debit cards are accepted.

All proceeds will go to the KPD. Those who wish can go inside the KPD building to make a donation directly.

A memorial service for Amigo is at noon Saturday at Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank St. The public is invited.