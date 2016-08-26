f

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW 2016

Kingman’s Jeremy Stewart (52), Lee Williams’ Andrew Davis (16) and Kingman Academy’s Jordan McDowell-Seybert (45) get the high school fall sports season underway. See the links below for a complete football preview.

Photo by JC Amberlyn.

By Shawn Byrne

  • Originally Published: August 26, 2016 6:03 a.m.

    Fall Sports Preview

    Season outlooks for KAHS, KHS and LWHS in Football, Volleyball, Swimming,Cross Country and Golf.

    Click on a story headline below:

    Tigers goal: 2A state football playoffs

    Another new start for the Bulldogs football

    Vols to be tested with step up to 4A football

    High school football schedule 2016

    Lady Tigers’ experience gives hope for 2A state volleyball

    High school volleyball 2016 schedule

    Depth should propel Volunteers on cross country path toward state

    High school cross country 2016 schedule

    Lee Williams seeks golf playoffs, Kingman in building mode

    Six teams provide plenty of pool action for local prep swimmers

    High school golf and swim 2016 schedules

