KINGMAN – A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the 3900 block of Thompson Avenue on Thursday.

The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded at 11:08 a.m. with two fire engines and one chief officer. First arriving crews observed a fully-involved single family home with an addition and a small brush fire across the street.

An initial defensive attack was made to protect an adjacent home to the east. The Kingman Fire Department was requested, and it responded with one fire engine and one chief officer.



The house fire was contained to the property of origin. Firefighters also extinguished the brush fire. The home next door sustained radiant heat damage to the exterior and limited heat damage to the interior.

The fire cause and origin remain under investigation and is suspicious, the NACFD reported. A total dollar loss has not yet been determined.

