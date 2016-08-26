GOLDEN VALLEY – A man who was driving the wrong way on State Route 68 was killed Wednesday evening, the Arizona Highway Patrol reported.

Around 10:10 p.m., a Pontiac sedan driven by Mark Anthony Woodall, 50, of Golden Valley, crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford sedan.

Woodall was pronounced deceased en route to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. The driver of the Ford was also transported to UMC with non-life threatening injures, AHP reported.