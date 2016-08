RELATED STORY Depth should propel Volunteers on cross country path toward state

September 7

Kingman, Kingman Academy at Lee Williams Multi, 4 p.m.

September 10

Kingman at Rey Wherley, Prescott, 9 a.m.

September 14

Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at Parker Multi, 4 p.m.

September 17

Kingman at Four Corners, Flagstaff, 9 a.m.

September 21

Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at Kingman Multi, 4 p.m.

September 24

Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at Mark Weston Inv.,

Lake Havasu, 8 a.m.

September 29

Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at River Valley Night Run, 7 p.m.

October 5

Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at Ray Reynolds Multi, 4 p.m.

October 12

Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at CRR, River Valley, 2 p.m.

Ocotober 19

Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams at Rey Gomez, Mohave, 2 p.m.