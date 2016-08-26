Birthdays: Keke Palmer, 23; Macaulay Culkin, 36; Chris Pine, 36; Melissa McCarthy, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change your plans if it will improve your emotional well-being. A short trip or spending time with someone special will take your mind off the problems you are experiencing with someone at work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Situations will get blown out of proportion when dealing with clients or peers. Don’t say something you’ll regret.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll face a multitude of choices. Take refuge somewhere you feel safe until you figure out the best way to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dealing with coworkers and superiors will be intimidating if you don’t demonstrate your strength of character and believe in your own talent, ability and skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your personal life in perspective and you will avoid complaints and criticism. Taking on too much work and neglecting the one you love will end in a rude awakening.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take precautions when it comes to your reputation and maintaining the status quo. Someone will try to make you look bad.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make travel plans or sign up for an activity that will enlighten you. Put yourself on the line and don’t be afraid to instigate personal change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t give in to emotional manipulation. Offer what you can safely deliver and nothing more. Focus on finishing what you start. A past problem is likely to surface.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Partnerships will be difficult to manage. Do your best not to cause any arguments with friends or colleagues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s in your best interest to keep an eye on anything that might end up costing you emotionally, financially or physically. Legal issues are likely to develop.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do something fun with children, family or your partner. Return to an old pastime and you will find an outlet for the pent-up energy you are harboring.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may not be able to do everything you want all at once, but taking one step at a time will get you headed in the right direction.