KINGMAN – Thilmore Newman, 88, of Kingman, was last seen leaving his home in a maroon or burgundy 1997 Subaru four-door sedan on the morning of Aug. 18.

Neighbors contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday after entering Newman’s home around noon after hearing his dog barking. They became worried when they saw his cellphone and other belongings.

Newman, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, recently suffered a stroke and has trouble walking. The last time his family talked to him, Newman told them he quit taking his prescribed medications and that he felt good, the MCSO reported.

Newman’s family told authorities that it was odd for him to not have contacted them. If anyone sees Newman, they are asked to contact the MCSO.