KINGMAN – The 2016 high school volleyball season should provide enough interesting intrigue from the three local teams to satisfy the curious. How will the maturing squad at Lee Williams handle the move up to the 4A Conference? Though still young, can Kingman Academy bounce forward with last years’ experience as a confidence boost and make the 2A playoffs? And can Kingman make inroads toward building up its program after difficult times in past seasons and its fourth coach in four years?

KINGMAN ACADEMY

Coach: Ken David takes the Lady Tigers into his second season. Kingman Academy went 8-10 in his first regular season with four underclassmen playing starring roles.

Team: Since joining the AIA four seasons ago, it’s been a slow but steady process as the Lady Tigers work towards relevancy. They’re just about there and this year will show just how close they are.

Offense: Junior setter Shaunti Short has plenty of hitters to get the offense opportunities. The Lady Tigers had three players on the Miner’s All-City team last year, junior Aspen Jackson, sophomore Isabella Anderson and junior Breezy Weber, who can all find the floor with the ball. Jackson is out with an ankle injury, and the other Lady Tigers such as Grace Herbine and Krystal Howard will have to pick up the slack.

Defense: Senior Kyla Brown’s transfer from Oregon should be a godsend. She’ll play libero, which gives the Academy more of a defensive presence. Along with senior Cierra Brown, the Lady Tigers should transition well from defense to offense.

LEE WILLIAMS

Coach: Julia Lasiloo begins her first season leading the Lady Volunteers. The players know Coach Laz, she’s been coaching volleyball, basketball and softball the past three years with these girls.

Team: They’re entering their third varsity season, and maybe their most difficult. Lee Williams will play in the 4A Grand Canyon Region with the likes of the Prescott and Flagstaff schools. The Lady Vols are talented enough to compete.

Offense: The Lady Vols graduated one senior, but All-City serve specialist junior Mia Santos moved to California. Despite that, Lee Williams has seven returners. Sadie Snay leads the offense as setter. She should feed Holly McFadyen, Tori Logan, Madi Arave and Mya Radler in the middle plenty.

Defense: All-City defensive specialist Sidney Clark returns along with Khori Cobanovich to anchor the defense. Freshman Lorelei Fernandez is one to keep your eye on. Her volleyball IQ is high and it looks as if she can play anywhere.

Rest of the roster: Cameron Asplin, Siava Allen, Kristen Finch and Ashley Sahawneh.

KINGMAN

Coach: It’s Molly Creagh’s first year with the Lady Bulldogs. She’s their fourth coach in four years and she’ll have her work cut out for her trying to build on Kingman’s one-win season a year ago.

Team: Though the Lady Bulldogs only earned that one win, they lost a lot from last year. The cupboard isn’t completely bare. Returners Anyssa Fuhrmeister, Skylar Fuhrmeister and Courtney Mossor along with the addition of Keara Tauta and Graceanne Roderick from JV should give Creagh something to work with.

Rest of the roster: Keegan Gesser, Rose Martell, Sukwana Quasula, Kayli Toms, Nasya Longmire, Felicia Fragassi and Kylene Dan.