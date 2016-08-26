KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veteran Council and Kingman Elks Lodge jointly sponsored a Military Women Appreciation Luncheon on Aug. 9 at the Elks Lodge.

Mayor Richard Anderson read a proclamation declaring the first Saturday of August to be Military Women Appreciation Day in Kingman. Guest speaker Susan Johnson-Molina, Prescott VA Women’s Health Program manager for the Women Veterans Program, as well as other community leaders in veteran’s programs spoke of various issues affecting women veterans today.

Alexis Stewart works at the Veteran’s Resource Center in Golden Valley. She mentioned plans to find a place where they eventually expand into Kingman as the Golden Valley location is “overgrowing.”

JAVC was also looking for a place to expand in Kingman. Susan Johnson-Molina noted that the VA wants to ensure caring for the woman veteran, offering comprehensive health care and ensuring women veterans receive truly equitable high quality health care in a safe and secure environment.

Mayor Dick Anderson said that he was proud of the work done for the Veteran’s Treatment Court. He explained that if veterans are in trouble they can go through the Veteran Treatment Court for minor offenses. These veterans may have PTSD and other symptoms and the program gives them an opportunity for self-help. Joan McDermott, mentor coordinator of the Veteran Treatment Court in Lake Havasu City, agreed and mentioned that the court helps veterans find homes, keep or find jobs and remove barriers to success.

More information on resources available for veterans can be obtained at the Jerry Ambrose Veteran Council’s website at http://www.javc.org or President Pat Farrell at 928-377-2487.