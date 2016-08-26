KINGMAN – At the Planning and Zoning Commission’s special workshop Wednesday dealing with storage containers, it was decided that the ordinance governing the containers will have to be reworked.

So commissioners voted at the end of the meeting to schedule another workshop on the matter at a yet-to-be determined date.

The workshop was slated to cover the placement of storage containers in C-2 zones (community business). But most out of the 14 people who attended the meeting spoke about their desires for the city to allow storage containers in the backyards of residential property.

Secure storage cargo, freight or overseas container units are expressly prohibited in all Residential and Recreational Open Space zoning districts.

But they are permitted in the C-2 zones (community business) under the following conditions:

• The containers are to be located to the rear of the building on the property, and screened from view from any street by an eight-foot-high, sight-obscuring fence or building.

• The maximum size is eight feet high and 40 feet long. The number of these units is limited to one per acre or less.

In the Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial zones, containers are allowed under the following conditions:

• The units are to be screened from the view of the street by an eight-foot, sight obscuring fence or building that is at least eight feet high.

• The maximum size is eight feet high and 40 feet long.

• The number is limited to one per 4,000 square feet.

Bob Eagle addressed the board and said containers “were the most efficient, secure storage a person can buy.

“You can’t build a building for the same price as a container. I think there should be some leeway (for residential),” said Eagle.

Wes Maroney echoed Eagle’s words. “I would like to put a steel container in my backyard,” Maroney told the board. He mentioned that containers were not a fire hazard, were cheaper than an outbuilding purchased from a big box store and they are waterproof.

The commission was asked about the city and county, which have a number of storage containers throughout the area. Those in attendance were told by city staff that government entities are not required to follow zoning ordinances.

Jim Hodges of Echo Storage Options, which supplies containers to mostly businesses in Mohave County and beyond, expressed his views to the commission, which were positive for the containers.

Outside the meeting, Hodges parked a 20-foot container on the bed of a truck for commissioners to see.

Hodges said he has been in business for 20 years and that most of his customers are in the construction industry. He said he has been told by the authorities to move containers that were being used on construction sites in residential areas of Kingman.



Commissioner Mike Blair said, “I think we should go over the whole ordinance.”

