RELATED STORY High school football 2016 schedule

KINGMAN – A year after going 1-9 in Division IV, the Kingman Academy Tigers are ready to make some noise. Two years ago in D-V, the equivalent to this year’s 2A Conference, the Tigers made the postseason. They’re ready to do so again.

Coach: Dan Stroup is in his third year leading the Kingman Academy football program. The Tigers are 7-14 under Stroup, including the playoff season when the Tigers went 6-5. He’s been putting his time in and has seen growth in the weight room and on the field, as Kingman Academy dresses its first-ever JV team this year.

Team: The Tigers return nearly its entire roster from last year, losing only two seniors. There is a lot of experience on this roster, as some of the seniors and juniors played varsity when they were freshmen.

Offense: Senior running backs Clayton Holloway and Jordan McDowell-Seybert could combine for 2,000 yards on the ground. An experienced and strong offensive line should get them there.

Offensive Starters: QB Kekoa Makaiwi-Stroup, RB Clayton Holloway, RB Jordan McDowell-Seybert, Z Nate Carter, TE Andrew Quick, X Hayven Potter, R Donny Tatham, H Kannon Butler, FB Khaleel El-Awik, LT Julian Lavato-Codero, LG Dillon Zorn, C Seth Pitts, RG Seth Tibbetts, RT Bryan Jones, P Nate Carter.

Defense: Kingman Academy gave up a lot of points playing against bigger schools last year. The Tigers allowed 40.9 points per game last season, but two years ago against teams more their size, Kingman Academy allowed 24.5 ppg. The defensive line should be a big reason that average plummets this year.

Defensive Starters: DE Khaleel El-Awik, T Kannon Butler, N Sonny Munoz, LB Dallyn Chapman, LB Dillon Zorn, LB Jordan McDowell-Seybert, LB Nate Carter, CB Andrew Quick, CB Jacob Kidd, FS Clayton Holloway, SS Trevor Lowry, K Patrick Papilli.

2A Conference Central Region: Kingman Academy, Camp Verde, Bullhead City MALC, Paradise Honors, Parker, Sedona Red Rock, Tonopah Valley.

The Big Question: Can the Kingman Academy passing attack be effective enough to allow the running game to flourish? Quarterback Kekoa Makaiwi-Stroup must be on target with his passes, and the receiving corps has to make the catches. If that happens, there is no doubt the rushing attack will work and result in the Tigers putting up a load of points on the scoreboard.

Season Opener: Tigers vs. Bourgade Catholic at 2:30 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff. Bourgade defeated Kingman Academy in their 2015 meeting, 42-6.