GOLDEN VALLEY – Thilmore Newman, 88, of Kingman, who was the subject of a Silver Alert after being reported missing, was found deceased Thursday near an abandoned building in the Oatman Highway and Aquarius Drive area.

Newman was last seen leaving his home in the 3500 block of John L Avenue on Aug. 18 while driving his maroon 1997 Subaru four-door sedan.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone who said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of Newman’s around 6:20 p.m.

The medical examiner responded and determined Newman died of natural causes.

Newman had recently suffered a stroke and had trouble walking. The last time his family talked to him, Newman told them he quit taking his prescribed medications and that he felt good, the MCSO reported.