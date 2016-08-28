Well, now that we’ve found out Sonny Borrelli curses in conversations he thinks are private, it’s time to decide what it all means.

I’m still undecided between Borrelli and Ron Gould for state senator, but I definitely won’t vote for Cori Merryman, who is running for sheriff.

A refresher course might be helpful.

About two weeks ago, Borrelli and Ed McInerney had an early, early-morning phone conversation that McInerney recorded. Borrelli said he wasn’t aware that he was being recorded, and who can doubt him on that? Sure, someone who strews that many profanities throughout a brief conversation might put off Amy Vanderbilt a bit, but remember this: The guy’s a politician. There’s no way he delivers the same message if McInerney told him the conversation was being recorded.

The saga continues when McInerney plays the recording for some acquaintances and at least one of them records it. Next thing you know (and who could see this coming?), Phoenix media have it and now you can go online and hear one of our current state representatives drop F-bombs and other colorful words at a dizzying rate.

What does this have to do with sheriff candidate Merryman? She’s married to McInerney. That’s all I’m saying about that.

But I’ll talk about other races, such as the Borrelli-Gould Titanic vs. Godzilla mixed metaphor (or was that a simile?) battle for the seat vacated by Kelli Ward.

Borrelli’s a veteran of the state House, Gould was term-limited on his Senate seat and lost in his bid to represent Arizona in Congress. Now that he’s been away from his seat in the Senate, he can run again and start working on a second round of term limits.

I’m not going to endorse either one. Both will represent Mohave County well.

And here’s one other thing: I don’t think they like each other.

It was nice to see John McCain back in Kingman for a few hours in July, his first trip here with a stop at the Miner since 2009. I will say he looks frail but healthy, and it’s a miracle how well he’s doing considering what he endured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

I’m going to vote for Ward. If you want, you can consider it an endorsement.

I’m not saying who I’m voting for in the other races, but I will comment on a comment that surfaced online after a story about response times for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office appeared. The comment criticized the Miner for extensively quoting the MCSO spokesman, in this case Chief Deputy Rodney Head.

Head is one of the candidates for sheriff, and the critic said it was unfair for him to be front and center on a story less than a week before the primary.

Good point. My take is that the MCSO brain trust has decided it wants Head to be the next sheriff, so he’s the point man with the media. If there is anything important coming from the sheriff’s office, Head will be the guy to comment. It’s the MCSO’s way of getting you used to the man the MCSO wants to be in charge.

In response to the criticism, I’ll say this: Considering the subject matter, this was not a story we had to run prior to the primary election. On the other hand, much of the story dealt with how long it can take an officer to respond in the wide open spaces that are Mohave County. That’s a subject some agencies would prefer to avoid, but Head made himself available.

We will continue to quote Rodney Head as long as he’s the one answering the questions on behalf of the MCSO. But we’ll hold off on general stories about the MCSO that aren’t linked to a more pressing issues.

•••

No one asked me, but the best thing that ever happened to Kingman was Tesla not locating one of its monster manufacturing plants here.

Oh sure, it would be exciting preparing for an influx of construction workers and the hundreds of new residents who will work at the new plant. The ripple effect will bring the values of every house in town up, and shrewd people will profit from this.

Good for them.

And then someday someone will notice gas is $1.89 a gallon and no one is buying electric cars made by Tesla or anyone else. The federal subsidies disappear, the plant closes down and suddenly Kingman has hundreds of people without jobs who can’t pay their mortgages.

Your $180,000 house is now worth $90,000. And you worked at the plant.

The ideal tenant at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park is not someone building something the government thinks people should buy. The ideal tenant is someone making a product the public is eager to buy.