Jean Bishop, Mohave County Supervisor District 4, has our back!

Jean is the type of person who would readily set aside her own interests to help others around her and in our communities.

For instance, several years ago while attending a benefit at the well-known Yesterday’s Restaurant, I was asked to get up on stage during karaoke night to sing the song “I Shot the Sheriff.” I’m not a singer and I can barely hold a tune, but I figured I would be a good sport and attempt to sing a few words … I soon realized I was failing fast.

Fortunately for me, Jean was in the audience and she felt my despair and heard my misery. Jean got up from her seat, stepped on stage and took the lead in singing this song. Now Jean can hold a tune!

I barely knew Jean at that time and I’ve never forgotten that day when Jean had my back!

Since those early days, Jean has continued to have our back as she demonstrates an unbeatable amount of leadership and experience as our County Supervisor in District 4. She considers the consequences of every decision she makes and the impacts to those who have known her for many, many years.

Trust, integrity and honor have been used in conjunction with Jean’s character and her abilities. Supervisor Bishop has proven she is well prepared for the challenges and deserves to be elected.

I whole-heartedly endorse Jean Bishop for Mohave County Supervisor in District 4! I know I speak for many people when I ask you to cast your vote for Jean in the 2016 election cycle.

Trish Carter

Golden Valley