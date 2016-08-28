I’m writing to express my support for Sam Medrano in his race for Arizona State Representative in District 5, which includes most of Mohave County and all of La Paz County. While many of his supporters talk about the leadership experience he gained during his 12 years on the Bullhead City Council, I want to talk about his experience in education. No other Republican candidate has been a school teacher. Sam, on the other hand, taught junior high school students at a charter school in Bullhead City. The subjects – Science and Math.

Sam’s passion for education and helping teachers and students alike was also prevalent while working as the district manager for the local Domino’s Pizza. He spearheaded numerous fundraisers for the schools here in Parker and elsewhere in western Arizona. They were quite successful and the intent was always to get the money into the hands of teachers.

Even as a journalist, Sam was very passionate about informing the public about what was taking place inside their local schools. Educators have always had an open door with Sam regarding education policy. These are tremendous attributes as he works with other legislators to address Arizona’s educational system.

As a state representative, he will be in a position to make even more of an impact on education. Sam is looking to help our educational system one more time. He has the experience and the passion to get the job done, and that’s why I support him.

Vote for Sam – I am.

Tom Hubbard

Parker