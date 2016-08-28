Please get out and vote Tuesday. Let your voice be heard that “status quo” is no longer acceptable for Kingman and its future. The voters of Kingman have a unique opportunity to elect a new mayor and several Council members.

There is a fresh stable of candidates that have the ability, determination and insight to maximize Kingman’s assets. Gary Rucker has deep roots in Kingman and has proven that he is prepared to give a voice to the people who would like to see the Kingman Airport flourish. Please vote for Gary Rucker on Tuesday and know that he will be working for the betterment of your community.

Jill Gernetzke

Kingman

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Mr. Gary Rucker. As all the work, effort, and expense he has put forth, and will continue I’m sure, has changed and will continue to change the lives of so many people in the community and elsewhere alike. Thank you so very much Mr. Gary Rucker.

Regards,

Mr. Joe Gutierrez

Kingman

I heartily endorse Gary Rucker for city council. I’ve known Mr. Rucker for a number of years. His history of business ownership and community involvement coupled with his love of the community make him an excellent choice for a council seat.

Gary is also an accomplished pilot and has spent several summers in the role of an attack pilot for aerial firebombers all over the United States. He is an aircraft owner as well as an experienced businessman, having owned and operated a very successful automotive repair facility for many years here.

His involvement in the aviation community coupled with his business experience places him in a great position to understand the management and leadership issues at the Kingman Airport.

I am also a pilot and an aircraft owner and have worked for businesses located in the industrial park and thus am thankful for the effort and leadership Gary Rucker has expended and demonstrated in bringing these issues to the attention of the public and the council. Gary has spent many hours assembling information, identifying instances of poor management and documenting the resultant loss of business opportunities at the airport.

Much bad press has been given to trickle-down economics but it is published by those who don’t understand and believed by the poorly informed. Every new business that starts up at the airport is a new tax source – without having to raise anyone’s rates. Each new employee hired by a new businesses will also be taxed and will spend money in this community in the form of homes, rent, new cars, groceries and other sundries, thus creating cash flow that again results in taxes being generated. All of this helps our community. The Kingman airport is where the money that runs Kingman comes from. Gary understands this and has shed a light on issues in the airport management that hinder this growth.

I enjoin all of Kingman’s voting public to join me in electing Gary Rucker to the city council.

Dan Heinemann

MMCM(SS) USN Ret

Kingman Resident