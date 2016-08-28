f

Golden Valley Firefighter Badges

Michael Eaton proudly pins a firefighter badge on his grandson Hunter Davis during a swearing-in ceremony at the monthly Golden Valley Fire District board meeting Thursday.

BUTCH MERIWETHER/Courtesy

  • Originally Published: August 28, 2016 5:57 a.m.

    • photo

    BUTCH MERIWETHER/Courtesy

    Jacquie Marks is all smiles as she pins a firefighter badge on her husband Jarod Marks during a swearing-in ceremony at the same meeting. Firefighter-EMT Marks worked as a “pay on call” firefighter for about 15 months prior to being hired as a fulltime employee.

    Michael Eaton travelled about 1,700 miles from Illinois to witness his son becoming a fulltime employee of the fire district.

    Firefighter-EMT Davis worked as a “pay on call” firefighter for 12 months prior to being hired as a fulltime employee.

