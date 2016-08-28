Samantha Hirz, 16, Serenity Lane, 16 and Sierra Hirz, 11 check out the going-out-of-business deals at Hastings Thursday.

“All stores will be closed by Oct. 15, but no closing date for the Kingman store has been announced,” said local Hastings Team Leader Ashley Gonzales.

Prices currently are advertised as 30 to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed price, with some limited exceptions. “Keep checking in, prices will be dropping,” Gonzales said.