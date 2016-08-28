Birthdays: Florence Welch, 30; Armie Hammer, 30; Jack Black, 47; Shania Twain, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take stock of what you have to do. Personal responsibilities are best cleared up quickly so you can get on with the plans that are more enjoyable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be offered excellent suggestions that will make your home life better. Creating a space to work on creative projects will be a good idea.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone unique will enter your sphere. Size up what sort of contributions you can make and consider what you have done in the past in order to maximize the possibilities of the future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will do you good. Visiting someone you enjoy spending time with will spark new ideas for how to enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Money matters will surface if you have been too generous. An investment or joint venture will be based on false information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Doing what you can to bring worthwhile improvements to your community, family or country will enrich you in more ways than you thought possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay out of the line of fire. If you meddle in someone else’s affairs, you will end up taking the blame for whatever goes wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel, communicating and sharing with people who enjoy the same activities as you will inspire you to make personal changes that will enhance your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Making a change or promise without taking time to weigh the pros and cons will leave you in a vulnerable position. Take your time and wait to see what everyone else does.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Good fortune is heading your way. Check out an intriguing investment opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make an abrupt change just to appease someone else. You have to be able to live with any decisions you make without feeling like you are being taken advantage of.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your friendly attitude will be the difference between having a good time or not. Don’t let anger or demands rise to the surface, ruining your chance to spend a wonderful day with someone you love.