KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department held a public memorial service Saturday at Kingman Academy of Learning High School for fallen K-9 officer Amigo.

The 3-½ year old Belgian Malinois had served the KPD since May 2015 and suffered from heat exhaustion recently while responding to a 911 call. He was taken to a local veterinarian then a Las Vegas veterinarian before passing away Aug. 20.

Police Chief Robert DeVries spoke at the event about the loss and the “overwhelming display of support locally, across the state and nationally. We appreciate that … It’s been humbling for us to witness (this) over the past nine days.”

Officer Adam Simonsen, who was partnered with Amigo, also spoke. “I don’t want to be selfish and say he was just my dog. He was the community’s dog. He was a big part of the police family. I’ll miss him forever … I want to thank everyone who came here today.”