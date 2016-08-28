I am hearing another case of parental stupidity. I am referring to the mother in the Phoenix area who let her three-year-old daughter cross a busy street to get some ice cream.

The little girl made it across the street OK and got her ice cream. She didn’t make it back across the street. She was hit by a police car. According to the news, she isn’t doing too well.

What on Earth was this parent thinking of? Common sense would tell you that you don’t let a three-year-old child cross a busy street by herself. Who uses common sense anymore? That police officer is having a rough time of it. He will probably have to get some counseling.

My wife and I raised two boys in Riverside, Calif. Once in a while an ice cream truck came down our street. Our two boys would ask for ice cream. My wife or I would go with them to the truck. Children move very fast. When you are raising kids you don’t dare let your guard down.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley