I made a sign for Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom to put in my yard. I used an old pitchfork with a broken handle to be the center stake. I thought it would attract attention. Sure did.
Someone tore the sign up and stole the pitchfork.
I wish you would write about this crime of destroying my sign. Maybe someone will see it and will call you. I did put the sign back up but it was down again soon after.
Makes me wonder who!
June Hart
Kingman
