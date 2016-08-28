I made a sign for Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom to put in my yard. I used an old pitchfork with a broken handle to be the center stake. I thought it would attract attention. Sure did.

Someone tore the sign up and stole the pitchfork.

I wish you would write about this crime of destroying my sign. Maybe someone will see it and will call you. I did put the sign back up but it was down again soon after.

Makes me wonder who!

June Hart

Kingman