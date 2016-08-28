Ashley Alcorn, our beautiful angel, was born June 13, 1986, in Kingman, and was taken from our family far too soon, on August 23, 2016.

Ashley was born and raised in Kingman. She graduated from Kingman High and stayed in Kingman going to work at the family business, Arizona Signs, as the receptionist. Over the years she also spent time attending the local college.

Ashley loved children, her children were her life. Her love of her children kept them very busy in sports and other events. She had the boys in football, soccer, traveling baseball, MMA, and her daughter was in the Cinderella pageant and gymnastics.

At one point Ashley’s love of children led her to be a foster parent. She also loved working with children in a daycare environment. For Ashley, life was about her kids and her family; family was very important to Ashley. She was a funny girl who loved to laugh.

Ashley is survived by her husband Robert Alcorn and her three children: Sons Korey and Dacoata and daughter Christina of Kingman; parents David W. Morton Jr. and Denise Marie Morton of Kingman; brothers David Ward Morton III of St. Mary’s, Ga., and Anthony Louis Morton of Las Vegas; and many, many other loving family members from her very large family.

The viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in Sutton Funeral Home. Her service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30th in Sutton Funeral Home.



Ashley, you will be missed more than we have words to express; you will live on in our hearts forever.