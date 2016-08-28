Longtime Bullhead City resident John Francis Murphy III was born in Easton, Mass., on June 19, 1936, to John Francis II and Elizabeth Murphy. John passed on Friday, June 24, 2016, at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas following complications from surgery two months earlier at a different hospital. He was 80 years old.

John spent most of his childhood in Easton, along with his three siblings. John was happy to play his favorite sport in school - football. In 1954 John enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served our country for four years. His basic training was in Camp Kilmer, N.J., and from there he was sent to Tuly, Greenland for one year. He was next stationed in Aviano, Italy where he met the love of his life, Bruna. Using Italian/English dictionaries, John and Bruna earnestly learned each other’s language and nurtured their relationship. They were married in Aviano on November 12, 1956 and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1957 along with their infant daughter.

John took business courses in Tucson and landed a job with Producer’s Finance. He worked in the financial industry for most of his life, serving as the branch manager. From 1959-1964 he worked for the same company in Flagstaff, where two more daughters were born. In 1964 he transferred to the Phoenix area where one son was born.

For two years John and his family lived in Kansas where he served as a branch auditor which required him to travel throughout the Midwest.

In 1973, John and his family moved to Kingman, where he had accepted a job as branch manager for Beneficial Finance Company. After Beneficial merged with another financial company, John became the branch manager at Stockmen Bank in Kingman until 1989, at which time he became the branch manager at Stockmen’s Bank in Bullhead City. In addition to financial positions, John also earned licenses in real estate and insurance and worked in both of these fields for a few years. John retired in 2001, a new stage in his life that he enjoyed very much.

John’s greatest joy was his family. He strived to be the best husband and father that he could be, always trying to improve his position in the workforce, to support his wife, and to provide guidance to their children. After all the children had grown and begun their own families, John and Bruna traveled to several countries – making many wonderful memories in the process.

Outside of his family, John enjoyed life by playing the piano, flying remote control planes, riding his motorcycle with Bruna, creating leather accessories and crafting wooden home decorations. Throughout his life John enjoyed being with people and helping others. Whether helping someone find a solution to a problem or just sharing a joke to brighten their day, John made others feel good about themselves and life.

John was a practicing Catholic nearly all of his life – attending and supporting the local Catholic church in his community. John’s faith in his Lord helped him deal with the inevitable struggles in life and he knew the Lord would welcome him into Heaven when the time came.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Murphy; older sister, Elizabeth Tufts; and granddaughter Nicole (Linn) Lane. He is survived by his one and only wife of 59 years, Bruna, of Bullhead City; daughters Betty Murphy, Marisa Noonan and Roberta (Anthony) Lemanski of Kingman; son, John (Sherri) Murphy of Glendale; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; younger sister Patricia Sanchez and younger brother Phillip, both of Tucson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John had a very good life here on Earth, but he will still be dearly missed by friends and family.