Alyssa Diaz and I lost Dad, Manuel Basilio Diaz, on Monday, Aug. 8.

Our dad was a great coach, a patient teacher, and my biggest fan. He doted on my little sister with an intensity I never saw before or since and still referred to her as his “baby girl,” the week that he died. He also never stopped talking about the way I pitched, and always made me feel like a winner.

He loved boxing, tennis, baseball, martial arts, Cuban music, and our mom, even though they were no longer together. He was also loved very much by his second wife Jill. Dad was the owner Manny’s Barber Shop in Kingman. He took pride in his business, and was super-popular in town.



We love you Pop and we are gonna take great care of your boxer dogs. – Manolito

