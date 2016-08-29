What could possibly go wrong for three petty burglars cherry picking their victims, especially when they have the keys to their victims’ houses? And in what world would we as movie watchers begin to root for the bad guy? “Don’t Breathe” does just that.

The hardest part here is trying to convey the suspense and anticipation without giving away any spoilers. It’s not a large cast, but the few in the film did an awesome job of drawing you in, getting you involved and turning your stomach. It’s not overly graphic. It’s the dark, twisted nature our three main characters have to come to grips with during a simple job.

Money, Rocky and Alex (played by Daniel Zavato, Jane Levy and Dylan Minnette) decide to burglarize a blind veteran’s (played by Stephen Lang) home because he’s supposed to have a wad of cash in the house from a settlement from his daughter’s death by car accident. You may recognize Levy from the movie “Evil Dead.” Once again she does a stellar performance.

Getting into the house wasn’t as easy as anticipated since they had only two keys and there were four locks on the door. But that increased their anticipation of a big payoff, thinking the old blind vet had something to hide. The majority of the movie takes place in this house and the maze-like basement.

Lang doesn’t say much throughout the film, instead offering a strong, silent type of character. But he has a twisted sense of justice you’ll discover in the basement. His face is wrinkled with a scraggly short beard, thin stature, blind and has a seemingly harmless appearance. When he takes on Money you hope the blind guy wins. But as he hunts for Rocky and Alex you start cheering for the bad guys. And it only gets worse from there. As Rocky and Alex make their way to the basement to make good an escape, they touch upon Lang’s dark nature that increases the sense of urgency.

The tension rises, falls a little bit, then rises again throughout the movie. It even leaves things open perhaps for a followup film. It’s rated R, runs about 88 minutes and is definitely not appropriate for the little ones. Bring someone you’ll feel comfortable with grabbing their arm. I’ll give “Don’t Breathe” 3½ out of 4 Miners.