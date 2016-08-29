Birthdays: Lauren Collins, 30; Lea Michele, 30; Carla Gugino, 45; Rebecca De Mornay, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Live, learn and participate, and positive changes will unfold. Embrace the challenges that come your way and you will surpass obstacles while you display your talent and skill.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Past experience will help you solve problems and make suggestions that will help others. Your unique way of communicating with your peers will promote a stellar reputation and boost your ego.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be misled if you are gullible or let someone else handle your affairs. Be responsible and take care of your financial, medical or legal issues personally.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have more leeway than you realize. Use your creative imagination to come up with new ways to bring in more cash.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t attempt the impossible. Stretch your mind and put some muscle behind your efforts. A change will turn out to be a saving grace, not a disappointment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use finesse and originality when trying to get others to agree with you or follow your lead. Someone from your past will remind you of something you used to love to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find out what will give you the edge over competitive peers. Knowing what and whom you are up against will give you the chance to up your game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved, do your thing and make a difference. You will get the favors, support and recognition you deserve if you lend a helping hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face opposition, temptation and uncertainty. Rely on what you know and protect what you’ve worked so hard to acquire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay intent on reaching your destination. Don’t let bureaucracy get to you. Keep your papers in order and your personal affairs a secret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ask questions and discuss emotional matters. Face matters head-on and keep moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A business or educational trip will result in an opportunity. Diplomacy and charm will help you avoid a blowout.