Women: “You have to treat ’em like *&$%.” New York magazine, 9 Nov.1992

“What I say is what I say.” 6 Aug. 2015

"For evangelicals, for the Christians, for everybody of religion, this will be, may be, the most important election that our country has ever had. And once I get in, I will do my thing that I do very well. I figure it is probably, maybe the only way I'm going to get to heaven." Speaking to evangelical leaders in Orlando 11 Aug. 2016

"If she gets to pick her judges – nothing you can do, folks. Although, the Second Amendment people. Maybe there is. I don’t know." Trump, suggesting someone shoot President Hillary Clinton, her Supreme Court picks, or both 9 Aug. 2016

"This business tax will also end job-killing corporate inversions and cause trillions in new dollars in wealth to come pouring into our country and, by the way, into titties like right here in Detroit." Trump, 8 Aug 2016

"Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?" Trump asking a foreign policy adviser during a meeting.

“Actually, I was only kidding. You can get that baby out of here. Don’t worry, I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I’m speaking.”

"They don’t write good. They have people over there, like Maggie Haberman and others, they don’t, they don’t write good. They don’t know how to write good." – Trump, attacking the New York Times in a grammatically flawed tirade, interview with Hannity, 1 Aug. 2016

"I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier." On receiving a Purple Heart as a gift 2 Aug. 2016

"Vladimir Putin is not going into Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He’s not gonna go into Ukraine, all right? You can mark it down. You can put it down." Unaware Russia had attacked the Ukraine in 2014 leaving thousands dead, 31 July 2016

"I think I've made a lot of sacrifices. I work very, very hard." Trump, rejecting the assertion by Muslim lawyer Khizr Khan, whose son died in Iraq, that Trump had "sacrificed nothing and no one." Trump was unable to name a single sacrifice when pressed to elaborate 30 July 2016

“I've had a beautiful, I've had a flawless campaign. You'll be writing books about this campaign.” 29 July 2016

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press." Calling on Russian espionage services to intervene in the U.S. election and help sabotage Hillary Clinton.

“I was shocked to hear Putin mention the N-word. You know what the N-word is. Number one he doesn’t like him and number two he doesn’t respect him. I think he’s going to respect your president if I’m elected." Claiming Putin uses the "N-word" to describe President Obama, 27 July 2016

"I alone can fix it." In his self-aggrandizing acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, 21 July 2016

"I don't care. It's a long time ago. And he voted that way and they were also misled. A lot of information was given to people …" Forgiving Mike Pence for voting in favor of the Iraq war, saying he was "entitled to make a mistake," but adding that Hillary Clinton isn't, 17 July 2016

"How about bringing baskets of money into Iraq? I want to know, who were the soldiers who had that job? I want to know who were the soldiers that had that job, ’cause I think they’re living well right now, whoever they may be." Accusing U.S. soldiers in Iraq of grand larceny 14 June 2016

"I’ve been treated very unfairly by this judge. Now, this judge is of Mexican heritage. I'm building a wall, OK? I'm building a wall." Accusing U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who is presiding over the fraud case against Trump University, of being biased against him because of his Mexican heritage, despite the fact that he is a U.S. citizen who was born in Indiana, 5 June 2016

"His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald's being, you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous. What is this, right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don't even talk about that." Suggesting Ted Cruz's father may have been involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, 3 May 2016

"I wrote this out, and it's very close to my heart. Because I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7/11, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down. And I saw the greatest people I've ever seen in action." Confusing 7/11 with 9/11, 18 April 2016

"There has to be some form of punishment … you go back to a position like they had where they would perhaps go to illegal places, but we have to ban it." On women who have abortions, 30 March 2016

"Who knows?" When asked if he would start a war with China as president, 25 March 2016

"Just so you understand, I don't know anything about David Duke, OK? I don't know anything about what you're even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. I don't know, did he endorse me, or what's going on? Because I know nothing about David Duke; I know nothing about white supremacists." Refusing to condemn former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and white supremacist David Duke, who endorsed Trump for president, 28 Feb. 2016

"It is better to live one day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep.” Quoting fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, 28 Feb. 2016

"We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated." 23 Feb. 2016

"There may be somebody with tomatoes in the audience. If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. Okay? Just knock the hell - I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees." Encouraging violence at his rallies 1 Feb 2016

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, okay? It's, like, incredible." Speaking at a rally in Sioux Center, 23 Jan. 2016

