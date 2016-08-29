Alleged: Parole violation

On Aug. 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon Dennis Davis, 36, of Kingman on a parole violation felony warrant issued by the Arizona Department of Corrections.

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies contacted Davis at a home in the 2800 block of East Snavely Avenue on an unrelated matter. A records check showed Davis to have an outstanding warrant. Davis was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Prescription drugs

On Aug. 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott Michael Allison, 37, of Kingman, for possession of prescription drugs, a felony. On Sunday evening at about 11:55 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Mohave Airport Drive and East Industrial Boulevard. A consent search of Allison’s backpack revealed a prescription bottle belonging to another person containing Xanax.

Allison was taken into custody without incident. Another man with Allison was arrested on a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

They were transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Aggravated assault

On Aug. 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Walter Adcock, 34, of Golden Valley, for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, felonies, along with shoplifting, shoplifting concealment and a probation violation warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court, misdemeanors.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies responded to a shoplifting report at Love’s Travel Stop at 6035 E. Minerva Lane. Adcock allegedly grabbed items from the store shelf and took the items in a shower stall with him. Then he brought the items to the counter to be reimbursed.

Deputies contacted Adcock as he exited the store. Adcock refused any knowledge about taking items from the store. Adcock started to run south towards Interstate 40. As a deputy followed Adcock, Adcock pushed a bucket of water in the deputy’s path. A three-foot window squeegee struck the deputy and the bucket of water spilled onto the pavement. Deputies continued to follow Adcock through a wash, up a hill and back toward the travel shop. Adcock sat down and surrendered after he was cornered by a deputy and an employee of the store.

Adcock was taken into custody without further incident. A records check showed Adcock to have an active warrant. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Weapons violations

On Aug. 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arthur Joseph Kerns, 61, of Kingman, for disorderly conduct with a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, felonies.

On July 31 at about 1 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Hearne Avenue and Patsy Drive where a male subject was heard yelling to call 911. Deputies heard Kerns yelling as they walked to the rear of the residence. Deputies observed the bathroom window had been broken out from the inside. Investigations determined that Kerns had locked himself in the bathroom to hide from intruders.

When deputies went in the home, Kerns jumped out the bathroom window. Kerns said he saw someone in his residence earlier and he shot three rounds at the person. Deputies observed three spent shell casings in the doorway of Kerns’ bedroom. Deputies did not observe any evidence of a break-in. Kerns said that he has not done any drugs or any physiological medication. Kerns further said that his friend gave him a drink the day before and he was later hallucinating.

Deputies learned that Kerns is a convicted felon. Deputies confiscated Kerns’ weapons. Medics responded and transported Kerns to Kingman Regional Medical Center for an evaluation. Deputies later contacted Kerns Aug. 21 at his home in the 4000 block of East Ryan Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Warrant, drugs

On Aug. 23, Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Brittney Ann Alvardo, 24 of Kingman, on a felony warrant issued out of Maricopa Superior Court for possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest came after a traffic stop on Hualapai Mountain Road near Eastern Street. Alvardo was taken into custody without incident. She was also cited for suspended registration and no mandatory insurance. A man in the car was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

Alleged: Felony warrant

On Aug. 24, Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives arrested Lawrence Louis Wilson, 23, of Kingman, on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court on an original charge of possession of marijuana along with driving with a suspended license and a probation violation warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court on an original charge of shoplifting, both misdemeanors.

Approximately 11:25 a.m., MAGNET detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Andy Devine Avenue. A records check showed Wilson to have a suspended license and outstanding warrants. Wilson was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Wilson was also cited for mandatory insurance suspended registration and no mandatory insurance.