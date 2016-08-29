KINGMAN – A local thrift store stands to gain from recent expansion efforts.

Mike Suchowierski has taken over as executive director for the Mohave County ARC Thrift Store, replacing Helen Gilgen who retired in July. He’s been at MCARC since April and is using more than 30 years of marketing and retail experience to expand the non-profit organizations’ capabilities.

“I’m very familiar with the retail business,” he said. “When I started here, I realized this is a great foundation to build upon.”

Since he’s been at the store, Suchowierski has worked to increase the processing time between sorting donations to getting products off the shelves and into the hands of customers. The purchase of a new computer and business software could help streamline the business structure. He expects one improvement to benefit customers and MCARC clients.

“For the first time ever, we’re getting a credit card machine,” he said. “If we increase sales, we increase the ability to help more clients.”

The store currently only takes cash – nothing larger than a $20 bill – and no checks. Suchowierski hopes to have the machine running before Labor Day.

MCARC has been serving the developmentally disabled community in Kingman for more than 40 years. They currently provide employment and training opportunities for 24 developmentally disabled employees – or clients as they are referred to – and 21 staff members. All of the store’s proceeds go back into the facility to fund their local programs and staff.

A majority of MCARC clients live in Kingman with some from Golden Valley. The store provides them a sense of community and gives them the opportunity to establish basic work skills and ethics.

“They enjoy being here,” Suchowierski said. “They have a good time.”

MCARC was able to upgrade their facilities after JBS Dolls, Gifts and Interiors on Bank Street recently closed their doors and a made massive donation of products and fixtures such as shelves. The addition of capital has helped enable a reorganization of the store which Suchowierski hopes will increase profits, in turn giving him the ability to hire more staff and help more clients. The workload has increased, but Suchowierski and crew are adjusting to the changes.

“This is a great group of people and we work as a team,” he said. “We continue to push through it and nobody complains.”

MCARC donations and sales have increased enough that they are short on help. There are currently store and custodial maintenance positions available.

Suchowierski will start using the internet to publicize and promote job openings, products, sales and special events.



“I hope the community thinks this is the place to go,” he said. “This supports our town.”

Suchowierski moved from New Jersey in April to be closer to family in Arizona. His oldest son Michael ‘B.J.’ is the assistant principal at Kingman Academy High School. Michael’s wife, Nikki also teaches at KAHS. Suchowierski’s youngest son Brian is attending Arizona State University.

He’s kept in contact with Gilgen and her son Robbie and reported both are enjoying their time in Utah being closer to family. He feels likewise with his biological and MCARC families.



“It’s a family business. We’re not here to make a huge profit,” he said. “Shopping here benefits everyone.”

MCARC is located at 2050 Airway Ave. For future information on sales and events, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MohaveCountyArcOfKingman/.