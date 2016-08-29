Drivers on Stockton Hill Road did a double-take Thursday afternoon when a three-wheeled contraption came whizzing past. The 18-year-old riders, Paul Gay (front) and Samuel Bredernitz, merged their two bikes in order to get to Wal-mart to purchase a new tube. Bredernitz said he was just helping a friend in need, and it beat walking. “And we’re making pretty good time, coasting most the way from where we live.” If you have a photo showing someone helping a friend in need, email it to, life@kdminer.com, post it to our Facebook page, or use the SUBMIT link on our website, kdminer.com.