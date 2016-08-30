This story starts earlier this year when local sportsman and guide Cody Jalbert and his father, Brian, who lives in Youngtown, put into together for a pair of the 25 archery deer tags that were offered this year in Unit 13B, the Arizona Strip.

Somehow, someway they drew a pair of the most coveted archery deer tags in Arizona. They had beaten some tremendous odds as over 800 other sportsmen from all over America had applied for the same tags as they had.

And to show just how lucky pair was, the Jalbert’s drew the tags with very few bonus points. They drew tags 16 and 17.

With tags in hand, now it was time to get ready for the hunt.

Neither Cody nor his dad had ever been to the Strip, so it was going to require some pre-season scouting for sure. The Strip is 1.5 MILLION acres of mostly BLM administered lands that are home to some of the largest mule deer in America.

Since Cody is one of the guides at Arizona Wildlife Outfitters here in Kingman, I was glad to go show him the area that he might want to hunt.

We made two scouting trips and set up several trail cameras at waterholes to assist in the Jalbert’s upcoming hunt. We saw a number of good bucks and Cody was very excited about the possibility of taking the largest buck of his life with his bow.

It was on our second scouting trip that Cody found the buck of his dreams.

The big main frame 4x4 buck was with three other smaller bucks, which is typical of bucks that are in their summer pattern.

Cody not only got a few pictures of the buck, but also some video of this magnificent mule deer. “This is the buck I want, no matter what he scores,” Jalbert said.

With the season just a few days away, Cody and his dad were joined by friends and Kingman residents Socky Kogianes and Thom Howell.

It was Thursday night, the night before the hunt would start and Cody and friends were watching the hillside that the big buck had last been seen at.

Cody found him and this time there were six other bucks with him; feeding on the lush growth those recent rains had produced.

They watched the bucks till dark and now had to endure an almost sleepless night, as Cody thought out the plan for the next day.

It was early when they arrived back to the area and there he was, with all of his fellow bucks.

Cody started the stalk and the veteran was able to move through the maze of cliffrose shrubs that the bucks were feeding on.

It took a while but finally Cody could see the buck just 20 yards away, still feeding.

Jalbert had just a small window to get the arrow that was tipped with a deadly broadhead through the brush and into the vitals on this old buck.

At the release, the arrow hit a small limb and deflected the arrow farther back than the archer would have liked.

“I thought it was going to get at least one lung and the liver,” Jalbert said.

The buck jumped and bounded off.

When Jalbert checked the spot the buck had been, there was plenty of sign that the hit was a fatal one.

“We waited for two hours before we even started to track him,” Jalbert said.

For the first 80 yards after the shot there was plenty of fresh sign that made the veteran archer and his friends believe that buck wouldn’t go far.

Then suddenly it stopped!

They were stumped that the blood flow had apparently stopped, but they had the buck’s tracks that they were able to follow.

They had gone less than 150 yards when they heard the buck jump up and bound off.

“I really wanted to go after him, but my friends said I should just wait and let the buck settle down and expire,” Jalbert said.

And with that decision made, they quietly left the scene.

The next morning at daylight they again picked up the tracks that the buck had left.

They hadn’t gone very far when they noticed lots of scavenger birds in the area. “I knew we had found him.”

When they found the buck they were both happy and very sad.

Sometime during the night one or more coyotes had found the fallen monarch. And to them it was dinner time.

“They literally ate from his hind quarters to his shoulders,” Jalbert said. “It was sickening to see!”

The hunter salvaged what he could off of the carcass, including the cape from the buck.

And for some reason, the predators had not bothered the magnificent set of velvet covered antlers that the buck was carrying.

Back at camp, Jalbert and friends scored the buck’s rack. It taped out to 201 4/8 inches, which would make it eligible to be entered into the prestigious Pope and Young record book, IF he wants to enter it.

The minimum score to enter a mule deer that is taken with bow and arrow is 145.

The buck has an outside spread of 27 inches. The rack is very tall, with deep points and symmetrical. Jalbert is going to have the trophy mounted locally.

As of this time, Jalbert’s father, has not taken a buck though he has had a lot of opportunities. “He is holding out for a big one,” Cody said.

The archery hunt on the Strip doesn’t end until Sept. 8.