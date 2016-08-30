KINGMAN – Today’s the day to get out and vote. The 2016 primary election is one last chance to narrow down candidates for local, state and federal offices.

Mohave County voters in 24 precincts will cast their votes to either maintain or reshape the political landscape across the state. Thirty-six poll locations will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Mohave County Elections Department worked Monday making sure those locations and the nearly 400 poll workers across the county (nearly 170 in Kingman) were ready to assist more than 117,000 registered voters who may submit a ballot. Nearly 30 county employees from the Elections Department, voter registration and troubleshooters from an electronic poll book company will ensure the election process goes smoothly today.

“Although we expect lines to be minimal and our staff is highly trained, we ask that you show patience at polls,” said Elections Director Allen Tempert.

Speaking of locations, Tempert wanted to inform voters they can’t just go to any poll site and vote. Voters not registered as permanent early voters should have already received a sample ballot with their polling site address listed. If not, or if you lost the sample ballot, there are plenty of ways to locate your polling site.

The Mohave County Elections Department website will list polling sites and results. For polling locations, click on ‘List of Polling Places’, where you’ll see the Kingman locations. You can click on ‘Search Your Polling Place’ on the left side of the screen. That will pull up the Arizona Secretary of State website. Click ‘Polling Place’ at the top of the screen and enter your information. It will bring up the address of your polling place, election name and ballot type with precinct number. You can also call Mohave County Voter Registration at 928-753-0767 for information.



It’s too late to change parties. This is a semi-open primary and if you’re a registered Republican or Democrat, you’ll get that ballot. Voters registered as Independent or Party Not Designated have the option to choose Republican, Democrat, or Green Party ballots or non-partisan city-only ballots when going to the polls. Libertarian primaries have already closed. If you don’t live within Kingman city limits, you won’t be able to vote for mayor or city council.

Electronic poll books at poll sites will verify voter information, and if there is a mistake, the voter will be sent to the proper location. There will be poll workers on site to answer questions and if someone does need help, up to two workers can assist.

Voters – including candidates who may be casting their votes – are not allowed to linger on the poll premises. Once their information is verified, they will receive a ballot, which they will fill out and drop in a ballot box. They must then leave. Anyone not a poll worker must stay 75 feet away from the site.

There are no ballot measures this election. Efforts to legalize marijuana and raise the minimum wage will be on the general election ballot Nov. 8.

Tempert said nearly 14,000 early ballots received have been tallied, but results won’t be released until shortly after 8 p.m. today after all polling locations are closed and ballot boxes begin rolling in from throughout the county. He feels extremely confident that his department and poll workers are ready for today’s action.

“Our people are really volunteers ready to do their civic duty,” he said. “They’re there to help you and be part of the process.”

Polling locations can be found at https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/Home.do

Election results can be seen at https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=137.