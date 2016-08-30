Voters must use their assigned polling location.
Voters not registered as permanent early voters should have already received a sample ballot with their polling site address listed. If you do not have your sample ballot, or have misplaced it, here are two ways you can locate your polling site:
- Click here for a list of precinct names and numbers
- Click here to locate your assigned polling location
Visit the Mohave County Elections Department website, or call 928-753-0767 for more information.
