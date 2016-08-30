KINGMAN – Two attempted armed robberies were reported within a six-hour span Friday morning, and it has not been confirmed that the incidents are connected, the Kingman Police Department said.

The first occurred at 6 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of North Stockton Hill Road. A 63-year-old victim reported a younger, skinny white man, who was driving a white sedan (possibly a Toyota Camry), pulled up behind her as she was unloading groceries.

The suspect, who was wearing a ball cap on backwards, demanded the woman give up her purse while pointing a dark-colored handgun at her. The victim screamed and hid behind her vehicle, the KPD reported.

The suspect fled and was last seen driving westbound on Sycamore Avenue. A witness saw portions of the incident. The victim was not hurt and did not give up her purse.

The second incident was reported around 11:50 a.m. A 79-year-old woman reported a white man, driving a white pickup truck, pulled behind her while she was loading items into her vehicle at Bashas’ Supermarket, in the 3300 block of East Andy Devine Avenue.

The suspect, wearing a green shirt with no ballcap, pointed a dark handgun at her and demanded her purse, the KPD reported. The woman refused and was not hurt. The suspect drove away, last seen headed toward Kmart.

The victim drove to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

Officers conducted a high-profile felony stop of a white truck in the 3200 block of Andy Devine Avenue who matched the description, but it was determined the man driving was not involved, the KPD reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD by calling (928) 753-2191. People can also report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness (928) 753-1234 or online at www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.” KPD also has an app that can be downloaded for free from the App Store by searching for Kingman Police Department.