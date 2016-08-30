Birthdays: Andy Roddick, 34; Lisa Ling, 43; Cameron Diaz, 44; Michael Chiklis, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Responding responsibly and taking control of situations as they arise will help you resolve issues swiftly and counter any criticism from peers. Be cautious when dealing with institutions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reopen doors that have been closed for some time. Reuniting with old friends and colleagues will help you gain perspective on a situation you face.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Bring about positive changes that will encourage you to better organize your time. Picking up information and mastering something you enjoy doing will open up new options.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Handle your own affairs to ensure the safety of your cash, belongings and reputation. Don’t let criticism stop you from doing things your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The feeling and passion you put into the projects you take on today will make a huge difference to the outcome. Speak from the heart and participate in bringing about positive change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put in time organizing and taking care of domestic matters. Fixing something that will make your life more convenient will also help you avoid criticism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Favors will be granted and changes can be put into place. The more progressive and persistent you are, the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be aware of emotional matters that can cloud your vision or cause a problem with one of your peers. Patience and understanding will help you avoid such problems if you express compassion for others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sharing personal information will not work in your favor. Misinterpretation could result, leaving you in a no-win situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected deal will come out of nowhere. Check your sources carefully and read the fine print.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Bring about the changes that will make you happy. Do the grunt work and reap the rewards.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Live and learn. A relationship will face changes that will determine its purpose and longevity.