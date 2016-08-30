KINGMAN – A 35-year-old Kingman woman was shot to death Monday night around 10:40 p.m. by a Kingman Police Department officer.

Initial information indicates that the officer was checking on a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Broadway Avenue near Stockton Hill Road. The driver of the vehicle, Paula Dell Phillips, brandished a shotgun and pointed it at the officer, who in turn fired several shots, striking and killing her.



Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.

The officer is a seven-year veteran of the KPD and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation being conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The administrative leave is standard procedure during an officer-involved shooting as is the necessity for another law enforcement agency to conduct an investigation.

