Donald Trump is the single most unqualified person to ever vie for the presidency of the United States. To his supporters, however, this doesn’t seem to matter – he’s anti-establishment, that’s all his supporters care about. But experience does matter. With all the turmoil around the world, it will take someone who recognizes and understands the complex responsibilities, sound reasoning, and the ability to make the split-second decisions needed to keep us safe.

If you are a Trump supporter and not concerned about Trump’s political inexperience, let me reference just one case in which sound reasoning, a split-second decision, and a lot of experience saved more than 100 lives.

“Miracle on the Hudson” is a good example of this.

Just three minutes after Airbus A320 took off from LaGuardia Airport in New York, the plane was struck by a flock of geese, which resulted in the failure of both engines. Pilots Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and First Officer Jeffrey Skiles made the split-second decision to ditch the plane in the Hudson River. That quick, decisive action, and “Sully’s” expertise saved the lives of 155 passengers and crew. Because of the captain’s vast knowledge and experience, he landed the plane with the tail section down and nose up, which saved the plane from crashing headlong into the river. A less experienced pilot might not have made that same kind of landing. Experience did make the difference.

So is it with being the president of the United States. Split-second decisions, decisive actions, calm demeanor in chaotic situations, and the ability to speak to the world with respect, comes down to knowledge and experience – not insults or unfounded blame.

With only 1 percent of African-American’s supporting him, Donald Trump asked them to “give me a shot – what the hell do you have to lose?” Really, Donald?

Being president is not a game of Jenga, where you pull one block out of a tower of blocks and hope the tower doesn’t collapse. Trump is asking Americans to play a game and take a chance on him, but our future should not be left to “chance.” Experience and diplomacy, neither of which Trump has, really does matter.

Lori Gabriel-Dane

Kingman