KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office trucked in heavy equipment to search the backyard of a home Monday in Kingman in search of a body that is reportedly buried under several feet of concrete.

The MCSO was assisted by Mohave County Public Works employees. There were two compact front loaders and a backhoe busy at the scene. Deputies placed yellow crime scene tape around the property after seeing a reporter on the scene taking photos around 10:30 a.m.

Rodney Head, MCSO chief deputy, told the Daily Miner about two weeks ago that there would be no comment on the case because the investigation is ongoing.

The MCSO received information about the possibility of a body being buried after being contacted by Las Vegas Metro Police in Laughlin on July 9.

Richard Polaski, 63, attempted to kill himself by overdosing on over-the-counter pills and was transferred to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Polaski, who sits in the Mohave County Jail charged with a number of crimes including first-degree murder, made a statement to LVMP “that he tried to kill himself because he had killed one of his friends, John Holland, 65, on or about the 27th day of July, 2015, and that his body was buried in the backyard of East Lass Avenue,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

Polaski stated “that during an argument with (Holland) at his residence, he had stabbed him in the stomach several times until he died.

“(Polaski) then disposed of Holland’s body in a hole in his (Polaski’s) backyard located on Lass Avenue, then covered it with several feet of concrete,” according to the affidavit.

Polaski told investigators that Holland had “upwards of a few million dollars in a Merrill Lynch account which he gained access to by forging documents and obtaining a power of attorney over (Holland) after his murder,” court documents said.

Polaski sold his residence on East Lass Avenue with the body still buried in the backyard, he told investigators.

“The property has a number of amenities that have to be dealt with,” said Head, and the MCSO wanted to give the new homeowners advance warning and proper respect for their property, which was purchased in April.

The affidavit continues: “(Polaski) stated that he had provided Shannon Lynch, aka Shannon Reilly, a very large sum of monies and that (Lynch) had approximately $78,000 in a safety deposit box located at the Wells Fargo Bank in Bullhead City.

“Richard said that Shannon assisted him in forging documents to obtain access to (Holland’s) money and transferring the deed of his residence into his name.”

According to the affidavit, Lynch purchased vehicles and created a business with Holland’s money and was said to have sold an Airstream trailer belonging to Holland.

A search warrant for a home on Northern Avenue revealed paperwork showing a transfer of ownership of the deed from Holland to Polaski, the affidavit stated.